IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab clash

cricket

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 08:09 IST

With back-to-back wins, Mumbai Indians have toppled Delhi Capitals from the top spot in the Indian Premier League points table. MI were in sixth position before facing Kings XI Punjab on Thursday with only a solitary win from two games. But Rohit Sharma led from the front and smashed 70 against KXIP to take MI to their second win of the tournament. MI thrashed KXIP by 47 runs and leapfrogged Delhi Capitals to claim the No. 1 position in the standings.

MI batted first and scored 191 runs in their quota of 20 overs. After Rohit’s innings, Kieron Pollard and Hardik took the onus of getting their team to a big total. Pollard hit an unbeaten 47 off 20 balls while Hardik scored 30 runs off 11 balls as MI reached a total of 191 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI bowlers then restricted KXIP to just 143 runs. They now lead the IPL 2020 points table with four points from three games and with a healthy NRR of +1.094.

DC are in second spot with four points while Kolkata Knight Riders have climbed to the third position after their win over the Rajasthan Royals, who have dropped to the fourth position. The result has pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad down to the seventh spot, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only other team with two wins at fifth. The loss to MI has led to KXIP dropping to the sixth position while the last spot is occupied by Chennai Super Kings.

Orange Cap

There has been a change in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul losing the cap to his teammate Mayank Agarwal. He holds possession of the Orange Cap with 246 runs while Rahul has 236.

Behind them are Faf du Plessis (CSK), Rohit Sharma (MI), and Sanju Samson (RR) with 173, 170, and 167 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Mohammad Shami has become the holder of the Purple Cap after taking a wicket against MI. He has overtaken Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals who has seven wickets.

Behind them are MI’s Rahul Chahar, KXIP’s Sheldon Cottrell, and MI quick Trent Boult with six wickets each.