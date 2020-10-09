IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs Delhi Capitals - RR may bring in experienced India cricketer against DC in Sharjah

cricket

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:22 IST

After winning the first two games, Rajasthan Royals suffered three consecutive defeats which have put them on the seventh place in the IPL 2020 points table. Those two wins came at Sharjah and now they are returning to the same place to play their last league game against Delhi Capitals. In their last game, the fragility of their middle-order was exposed badly by Mumbai Indians pacers. They were bundled out for 136 and lost the game by 57 runs. Rajasthan will lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Friday, who are in red hot form. In order to bring their campaign back on track, RR is likely to change their bowling line up.

Here is a look at the RR Predicted XI against DC:

Jos Buttler (wk): England’s premier white-ball batsman found his form back against Mumbai Indians with a sparkling 70-run knock. However, he failed to take his team home as he didn’t get help from the other end. Sharjah has short boundaries with a flat deck and it can be the perfect opportunity for him to go bonkers from the word go.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young batsman got two games and failed to leave a mark in both of them. Yashasvi Jaiswal has immense talent to score quick runs. He just has to spend some time in the middle to found his rhythm back. In Buttler, he has the perfect partner to allow him some time. Another failure will bring uncertainty over his selection.

Steve Smith (c): Rajasthan skipper started his tournament with two fifties and both of them came at Sharjah followed by failures in all the other games. He is not a batsman whom the opposition can keep quiet for long. Steven Smith must be itching to get on the field and score important runs for his team.

Sanju Samson: Similar to Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, too, started the season with two blitzing knocks at Sharjah but failed at the other venues. His six-hitting ability was on display in both of those matches. Samson has to fire for his team to get back on track.

Mahipal Lomror: The middle-order batsman played a crucial knock of 47 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mahipal Lomror is to gel a rather fragile middle-order well to avoid a repeat of Mumbai Indians game. Also, he needs to score runs as well to keep his place safe in the playing XI.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia has certainly registered his name in the IPL folklore with ‘that knock’ against Kings XI Punjab. He turned the tables pretty quickly that night to play a match-winning knock. Apart from doing well with the bat, he is constantly contributing with the ball as well. Tewatia has to replicate his heroics to take his team over the line against Delhi on Friday.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has been Jofra Archer so far in the IPL 2020. Wicket taker. Economical with the ball. Tonker with the bat at death. Archer has to fire against Delhi for his team’s chances to win the game. Another similar outing is expected from him.

Tom Curran: England all-rounder Tom Curran is in decent form. He is bowling well at the death overs apart from occasional slip-ups. The game against Delhi can be his last game as Ben Stokes will be available from thereon. Hence, he has a point to prove before Stokes’ arrival. If he does well against DC, Curran can pose some tricky headaches for the team management.

Shreyas Gopal: He is the best spinner in the Rajasthan bowling arsenal. Shreyas Gopal has found the rhythm back after going for some runs in the first two games at Sharjah. He bowled well against Mumbai despite his team’s failure to cross the winning line. The game against Delhi will be his litmus test keeping the short boundaries in mind.

Varun Aaron: Ankit Rajpoot went for some runs against Mumbai and he is likely to make way for Varun Aaron, who hasn’t played a single game in the IPL 2020. Aaron had a poor season last year, where he featured in just five games and managed only four wickets. He will be looking forward to leave last year’s disappointment behind.

Kartik Tyagi: The promising youngster made his IPL debut against Mumbai and dismissed Quinton de Kock in his first over. Karthik Tyagi bowled with fire the other night and grabbed the eye balls of cricket experts. It will be interesting to see how he will fare against Delhi’s experienced batting lineup.

RR Predicted XI against DC: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.