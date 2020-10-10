e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 170 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 96 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

9 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini where he kept things tight.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 13th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

14 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Dube. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours.

The 15th over was bowled by Navdeep Saini which was an decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.4. At the same stage, RCB were 95/4. Chennai Super Kings need 74 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 14.8.

