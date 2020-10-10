IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:20 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the 25th match of IPL 2020 by 37 runs, Chennai Super Kings were restricted for a total of 132 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu was the highest scorer with 42 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Narayan Jagadeesan and Ambati Rayudu who contributed 64 runs to the innings.

The 16th over was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal which was a decent one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

The 18th over was bowled by Isuru Udana which was a decent one as 8 runs came off it along with a wicket.

9 runs and 2 wickets came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Isuru Udana bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face KKR at Sharjah whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

