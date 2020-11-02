e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:39 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 55th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 103/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 43 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

8 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada. RCB batsmen hit a four.

Axar Patel bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a six scoring 13 runs from the over.

The 13th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Axar Patel bowled the 14th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

13 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Daniel Sams which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 138 runs.

