IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:39 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 55th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 103/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 43 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

8 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada. RCB batsmen hit a four.

Axar Patel bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a six scoring 13 runs from the over.

The 13th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Axar Patel bowled the 14th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

13 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Daniel Sams which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 138 runs.

