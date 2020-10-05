IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli on verge of becoming first Indian to reach huge T20 milestone

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 08:04 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli roared back to form in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli, who had only figures of 3, 1, and 14, went on to hammer an unbeaten 72 to help his side chase down a total of 159 in Abu Dhabi.

Now, Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer of the IPL with 5,502 runs in 181 games, has a chance to make history against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. Kohli is 10 runs from away completing 9,000 runs in T20s.

If he does manage to get those 10 runs on Monday, then he would become the first Indian player to get to the landmark.

Overall Kohli would become the 7th batsman to get to 9000 T20 runs.

In 270 innings, Kohli has 8990 runs in T20s at an average of 41.05 and a strike rate of 134.25 with five hundreds and 9 fifties to his name.

Kohli is also on the verge of becoming only the 6th player to hit 200 or more sixes in IPL. He is currently at the no. 6 position in the list of most-sixes hitters in the tournament with 192 sixes to his name.

If Kohli hits 8 sixes, he would reach the 200-sixes mark, and becoming the fourth Indian to do so after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni.

RCB, so far, have won two out of four games in the ongoing season of IPL.