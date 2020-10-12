e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 19:55 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 28th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders is currently on at SHARJAH. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 41 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 3rd over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 8 runs from the over.

Prasidh Krishna bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 10 runs from the over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Russell strikes to remove Devdutt Padikkal
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Russell strikes to remove Devdutt Padikkal
‘Will target 4 TMC leaders for every BJP leader attacked’: Bengal BJP talks ‘Kerala-style retaliation’
‘Will target 4 TMC leaders for every BJP leader attacked’: Bengal BJP talks ‘Kerala-style retaliation’
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
‘Will go in handcuffs’: PoK ‘PM’ accused of sedition pans Imran Khan
‘Will go in handcuffs’: PoK ‘PM’ accused of sedition pans Imran Khan
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In