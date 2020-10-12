e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KKR and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:52 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 90 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

Washington Sundar bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Chris Morris bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Isuru Udana bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 15 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 15th over was bowled by Chris Morris which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.0. At the same stage, RCB were 111/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 105 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 21.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In