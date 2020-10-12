e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 5 overs was 39 runs for the loss of one wicket. Tom Banton and Shubman Gill started the chase for Kolkata Knight Riders, with Shubman Gill still at the crease.

Chris Morris bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 4th over was bowled by Navdeep Saini which was a decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 16 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.8. At the same stage, RCB were 41/0. Kolkata Knight Riders need 156 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.4.

