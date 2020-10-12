e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KKR and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:16 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the 28th match of IPL 2020 by 82 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted for a total of 112 runs for 9 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Shubman Gill was the highest scorer with 34 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill who contributed 28 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Isuru Udana bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face KXIP at Sharjah whereas Kolkata Knight Riders will meet MI in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

