e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ipl-2020-live-kkr-vs-rcb-live-streaming-where-how-to-watch-indian-premier-league-match-uae-online-disney-plus-hotstar-tv

ipl-2020-live-kkr-vs-rcb-live-streaming-where-how-to-watch-indian-premier-league-match-uae-online-disney-plus-hotstar-tv

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RCB vs KKR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
RCB Captain Virat Kohli and KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik.
RCB Captain Virat Kohli and KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik.(PTI)
         

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both the teams are on 8 points from 6 matches and have a chance to equal the points tally of table toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. KKR and RCB are coming off impressive wins in their last matches and would hope to continue their winning run in IPL 2020.

READ | RCB vs KKR Preview: Will Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy acumen stop the in-form Virat Kohli?

Here’s all you need to know about RCB vs KKR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Stadium.

READ | KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Question on Russell’s fitness may force KKR to make a couple of changes

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ | RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Same winning combination for Royal Challengers Bangalore

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
One in every 130 females globally is living in modern slavery: UN report
One in every 130 females globally is living in modern slavery: UN report
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In