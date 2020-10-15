IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Oct 15, 2020

Chasing a target of 172 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 5 overs was 46 runs without the loss of any wicket. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started the chase for Kings XI Punjab and are still on the crease.

Chris Morris bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

13 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris which was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a six.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal and it was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.2. At the same stage, RCB were 49/1. Kings XI Punjab need 126 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.4.

