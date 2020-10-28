IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

At the end of 10 overs of the 48th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 88/1. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 46 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

12 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit 2 fours.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

13 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

11 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 176 runs.

