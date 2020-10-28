e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:20 IST
At the end of 10 overs of the 48th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 88/1. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 46 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

12 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit 2 fours.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

13 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

11 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 176 runs.

