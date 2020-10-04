IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: ‘Suddenly you realise eight games are gone and you don’t have points,’ Kohli talks about importance of winning initial matches

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:29 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli roared back to form in the Indian Premier League 2020 as he helped his side beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Kohli was struggling for runs in the initial matches but he announced his arrival in form with an assured 72 off 53 balls. The win took RCB to second in the IPL points table with 6 points from 4 matches. The team have been showing some form in the recent matches with bowlers and batsman standing up to perform their duties.

Kohli had scores of 14, 1, 3 in the earlier matches but he ensured a victory for his team on Saturday. Kohli said his teammates’ good show gave him enough time to come out of a short lean patch in the ongoing IPL.

“It’s a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos that I love this game and hate it too. It’s something you need to understand (bad form) but when the team is doing well, you get more time to apply yourself,” Kohli said after the match.

“Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it’s very important to back that up. It was warm, but coming from Dubai, this felt better because of the breeze.”Kohli was pleased that his side has begun the tournament well but said they need to keep the momentum going.

“This tournament can get away from you very quickly. When you start losing initially, the games start going quickly and suddenly you realise eight games are gone and you don’t have points.”

He praised the 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, who yet again came good, scoring his third fifty in four matches.

“There wasn’t much to reveal (to Devdutt) and I told Simon this guy has got serious talent - reach, and a great eye.”And a left-hander, very clean shots. You hardly feel he’s taking risks, you get that feeling rarely at this level. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he’s a smart guy and he understands the game well.”Padikkal, on his part, said it was “an unreal feeling” to bat with Kohli, whom he has been following for a long time. He said he was getting tired towards the end due to the heat.

“He (Kohli) just kept pushing me. I was getting tired, cramping up, but he pushed me. He said I need to see the team through. That’s how he bats and he was conveying that to me too.”I’m just playing on the merit, watching as closely as I can and making a decision. It was hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs it was difficult to bat.”

Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged man-of-the-match for his 3/24 to restrict RR to 154/6.

(with PTI inputs)