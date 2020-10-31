e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:21 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 52nd match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 61/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 32 runs without losing any wicket.

1 run came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

9 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 122 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Saha, Warner begin SRH’s 121-run chase
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Saha, Warner begin SRH’s 121-run chase
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
England set to join EU nations in Lockdown 2
England set to join EU nations in Lockdown 2
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In