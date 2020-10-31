IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:49 IST

Sun Risers Hyderabad have won the 52nd match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 15th over. Wriddhiman Saha was the highest scorer with 39 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha who contributed 50 runs to the innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where 8 runs came from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who had a decent over as 5 runs came off it.

The 13th over was bowled by Isuru Udana which was an expensive one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

19 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled only 1 ball in the 15th over of the game and gave away 6 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face DC at Abu Dhabi whereas Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet MI in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL