IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 132 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 87 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Adam Zampa who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Moeen Ali where he kept things tight.

9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Adam Zampa where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 5.8. At the same stage, RCB were 93/4. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 45 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.0.

