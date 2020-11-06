e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:09 IST
Sun Risers Hyderabad have won the 58th match of IPL 2020 by 6 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Kane Williamson was the highest scorer with 49 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Kane Williamson and Jason Holder who contributed 61 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.

7 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Dube.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 18th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 10 runs from the over.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.

Navdeep Saini bowled only 4 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 9 runs.

