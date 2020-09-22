IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: ‘I put some mud on my hands,’ Chahal reveals Kohli and de Villiers’ plan to dismiss Vijay Shankar

cricket

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 07:50 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their Indian Premier League 2020 campaign with an impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. It looked like SRH had the game in the bag when Jonny Bairstow was batting along with Manish Pandey. But the middle-order was again SRH’s Achilles ’ heel as they went from 121-2 to 153 all-out in 19.4 overs. The credit for SRH’s collapse goes to RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal triggered the collapse when he bamboozled Bairstow on 61. However, there was another wicket that left an impression on the mind of the viewers. India all-rounder Vijay Shankar had just come into bat after Bairstow’s wicket. He was facing Chahal and tried to go for a drive on the first delivery he faced.

But Chahal had outfoxed him as he bowled a googly which went right through his guard and crashed into his stumps. It has now been revealed by Chahal that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had come up with that plan for Vijay Shankar.

READ | Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore subdue accident-prone Sunrisers Hyderabad

“When I bowled my first over, I realized I need to bowl stump-to-stump line and backed myself. At one point they were batting well and I was trying to bowl loopy ones and wide of the reach which helped in building pressure.

“When I bowled to Pandey I was trying to outside off-stump with that field, but decided to bowl within the stumps because it is difficult to hit through the leg-side and with Bairstow I bowled little fuller and outside leg so that it becomes tough for him to target the leg-side with the turn away. When Vijay came Virat and AB told me to go for a googly and it worked. I put some mud on my hands to make sure there is no dew.”

Chahal was given the Man of the Match award for his performance as he ended with figures of 3-15.