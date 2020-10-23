e-paper
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: 'He's an all-round package', David Warner applauds this SRH cricketer

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: ‘He’s an all-round package’, David Warner applauds this SRH cricketer

IPL 2020: After registering an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals, SRH skipper David Warner applauded the all-rounder’s contribution, calling him a ‘great inclusion’ to the side.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Sunrisers Hyderabd players from 40th IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals
Photo of Sunrisers Hyderabd players from 40th IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals(IPL/Twitter)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a clinical 8-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday night in Dubai. A terrific batting show by Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar helped SRH chasing down a 155-run target with 8 wickets to spare. But it was Jason Holder, whose best IPL bowling figures helped restricting RR at a low score.

After registering an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals, SRH skipper David Warner applauded Holder’s contribution, calling him a ‘great inclusion’.

“Jason adds strength to our bowling, his experience, he’s an all-round package. He’s a great inclusion,” said Warner at the post-match presentation.

Before this game, a lot was talked about the SRH middle-order and its inconsistency. But it was all about just one face-off that turned the tables. The duo of Manish Pandey (83*)and Vijay Shankar (52*) put an unbeaten 140-run stand for the third wicket which happens to be the 4th best partnership in IPL history.

“It’s good to show people that we do have a middle-order. We haven’t lost early wickets before, so they haven’t got a chance. I have said in the past, we are a better defending team. You have to back yourself, no matter what, even in this cold weather and when the dew comes in,” said Warner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are now scheduled to face Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
