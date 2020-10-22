IPL 2020: Virat Kohli’s ‘school days’ post leads to hilarious banter between Chahal and Rashid

cricket

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 21:52 IST

The Indian Premier League is as much about serious cricket as it is about having some fun. Royal Challengers Bangalore are flying high after their comprehensive win over Kolkata Knight Riders and that means skipper Virat Kohli is in a jovial mood.

A reflection of that was seen on social media as Kohli took to Instagram and Twitter to share a photograph of himself along with RCB teammates AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj during practice and put up a hilarious comment along with it.

This pic takes me back to school days. 4 guys from the same class, and AB is the kid who's finished homework and is prepared and the other 3 know they are in trouble 😂 pic.twitter.com/KmJ1XtAUJa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 22, 2020

“This pic takes me back to school days. 4 guys from the same class, and AB is the kid who’s finished homework and is prepared and the other 3 know they are in trouble Face with tears of joy,” Kohli wrote on both Twitter and Instagram.

This was a perfect opportunity for the man with the funny bone, Yuzvendra Chahal, to get into action as he commented on the photo. “Aur maine class bunk kar li coz aaj homework check Hona tha (I bunked today’s class, knowing our homework will be checked),” explaining his absence from the photograph.

Padikkal was quick to inform everyone that he did his homework on time. SRH spinner Rashid Khan too joined in the fun as he commented about Siraj’s expression, saying it seemed Siraj didn’t even know that the teacher had given homework.

RCB are just one win away from guaranteeing a place in the play-offs and are currently tied on points with table toppers Delhi Capitals.