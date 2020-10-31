IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma dismisses Virat Kohli for record 7th time

cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sandeep Sharma got the big wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the two team’s Indian Premier League 2020 encounter in Sharjah on Saturday. The moment took place in the 4th over of RCB’s innings when Sandeep Sharma pitched a fuller one clocked at 126kph to Kohli. The RCB skipper leaned into the shot, but could struck it straight to Kane Williamson at short extra cover. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Kohli had to walk back to the RCB hut for 7. This was the 7th time Sandeep Sharma had dismissed Kohli in IPL - and doing so, he became the player who has dismissed Kohli the most number of times in the IPL.

Sandeep Sharma was earlier tied with former India pacer Ashish Nehra as both the bowlers had dismissed Kohli 6 times. But on Saturday, he surpassed Nehra to become top player in the list of bowlers who have dismissed Kohli the most number of times in IPL.

Former MI pacer Mitchell McCleneghan, KXIP seamer Mohammed Shami and Dhawal Kulkarni are currently joint-third on the list with 3 dismissals of Kohli.

Sandeep Sharma also equalled Zaheer Khan’s record of most dismissals against a single batsman in the IPL. Zaheer, during his time in the IPL, had dismissed Chennai Super Kings captain 7 times.

SRH restricted RCB To 120/7 in 20 overs after David Warner elected to bowl. Speaking after the innings on Star Sports, Sandeep Sharma said that he was not aware that he has set an IPL record.

“I didn’t know that (dismissing Virat for the record seventh time in IPL). When I got him, someone told me. He’s one of the greats, getting his wicket is always special, I enjoyed it,” he said.

“I was talking to Bairstow and Holder, they told me that I was bowling good inswingers. I am working hard on the straighter deliveries and it came out nicely today. Very happy with that. I need to change my wrist position which I am working in the nets,” he added.