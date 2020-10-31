RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Injury cloud over Saha as Sunrisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Score: In Match 52 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad with an eye of the playoffs. With 14 points, RCB are on the verge of joining Mumbai Indians as the second team to enter the playoffs, while at the same time, SRH are in desperate need of a win, one that may keep their chances alive. With two matches left, there will be no room for complacency for SRH, who are on 10 points with five wins. This IPL tournament is being fiercely contested with teams that once looked down and out making a resurgence of sorts. SRH fell short of RCB’s target by 10 runs the last time these teams did battle, but ever since, it’s been a bit of a contrast in the fortunes of both teams. The match also reignites the rivalry between Virat Kohli and David Warner. The equation is simple for both teams. If RCB win, they are all but through, and if SRH lose, they go home.

Follow the live updates of RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 match here:

18:17 hrs IST RCB’s middle-overs struggle RCB’s average in the middle overs is the 2nd least, highlighting their struggles in the middle overs in IPL 2020. RCB’s tally of 72 boundaries is also the least by a team in the middle overs of IPL 2020.





18:10 hrs IST Ajit Agarkar says the best of Virat Kohli is yet to be seen in IPL 2020. Agree? “Expectations are always high from Virat Kohli. He must be disappointed from his performance against Mumbai Indians. It was a big game, and he had gone to bat at a good position, but he was unable to find his rhythm. We have not see the best of Virat Kohli in this tournament yet. And this is a good thing for RCB that he has scored runs, but his best is yet to come, and still they are at 14 points,” Agarkar told ESPNCricinfo.





17:56 hrs IST Bowling SRH’s strength Rashid Khan has taken joint most 16 wickets in the middle overs and has conceded at an economy of 4.84, best by a bowler in the middle overs. SRH are the only team along with RCB who have 4 bowlers with less than an economy of 7 in the middle overs (7-16).





17:49 hrs IST SRH hope to continue middle-overs choke vs RCB SRH face RCB hoping to continue their dominance in the middle overs. SRH have taken 33 wickets from overs 7 to 16, joint most by a team in the middle overs. They have an economy of 6.76, best by a team in the middle overs.





17:35 hrs IST Will Wriddhiman Saha play tonight? SRH seemed to have cracked their opening woes with Wriddhiman Saha producing a blazing innings of 87 against Delhi Capitals the other night. But there is a chance that he may not play tonight’s game after suffering a groin injury earlier this week.“Unfortunately, he’s (Saha) got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn’t too bad,” Warner had said.





17:28 hrs IST Sunrisers Hyderabad better off defending? Chasing doesn’t seem to be SRH’s strongest trait. Out of the six matches they have lost, five have come when SRH have been chasing. This includes the Super Over defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.





17:21 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of IPL 2020: Report After sustaining a hamstring injury in the match against Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the 2020 IPL, claimed a report in Sports Tak





17:14 hrs IST Will SRH emerge as party spoilers? In the previous two matches, bottom-ranked teams have upset a top ranked side. On Thursday, it was the Chennai Super Kings who spoiled the party for KKR, and on Friday, Rajasthan Royals did the same to Kings XI Punjab. SRH, who are one defeat away from guaranteed elimination, will be hoping to take a leaf out of CSK and RR’s book.





17:07 hrs IST What happened the last time around The last time RCB and SRH did battle seems so long back. It was only the third match of IPL 2020 in which RCB edged SRH by 10 runs. Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers scored half-centuries to take RCB to 163, in reply to which SRH’s chase, after a decent start, went off wheels thanks to a middle-order collapse. Once Jonny Bairstow fell for 63, No. 5 to No. 11 batsmen fell in single digits.



