IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:44 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 52nd match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 93/4. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem.

The 12th over was bowled by Rashid Khan which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Jason Holder bowled the 15th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 124 runs.

