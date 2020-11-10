IPL 2020: ‘See you in Australia’ - David Warner congratulates T Natarajan for his maiden India call-up

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:49 IST

T Natarajan received a maiden India call-up on Monday as the BCCI announced the revised squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. The left-arm pacer, who was initially set to travel as a backup bowler, found the spot in the T20I squad after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out following a shoulder injury. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Natarajan made the cut following his stellar show with the ball in the IPL 2020 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, which initially went unnoticed by the Indian selectors. The Tamil Nadu pacer managed to pick 16 wickets in the season at an economy of 8.02.

Soon after the Indian cricket board released the list of players, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner was quick enough to congratulate the 29-year-old speedster. In a recent video posted on the SRH Twitter handle, Warner spoke about this year’s IPL experience.

At the end, he said, “Congratulations to Nattu. I will see you in Australia. Thank you everyone. Bye.”

Here’s the video:

Sunrisers ended their IPL 2020 campaign following a heart-wrenching loss to Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2. After the match ended, Warner praised the contribution of Natarajan throughout the season, terming him the ‘find of this season’.

“Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he’s been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it’s been great. I’d like to thank all our supporters at home.” Warner said in the post-match show.

The left-armer was so impressive with his lethal Yorkers and brilliant death bowling that cricketer-turned-commentator Murali Karthik coined the name ‘Yorker Natarjan’ for him. He has already stunned a number of batsmen and now he is all set to don the blue Indian jersey in the series down under.