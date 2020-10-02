e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 79 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Abdul Samad. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

3 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed where he kept things tight.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

Abdul Samad bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 5.3. At the same stage, SRH were 100/4. Chennai Super Kings need 86 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 17.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In