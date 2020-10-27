IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:48 IST

Chasing a target of 220 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 34 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

6 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.8. At the same stage, SRH were 55/0. Delhi Capitals need 186 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 12.4.

