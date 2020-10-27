e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:48 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 220 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 34 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

6 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.8. At the same stage, SRH were 55/0. Delhi Capitals need 186 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 12.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Covid-19 fear looms large among officials as Bihar readies to go to polls
Covid-19 fear looms large among officials as Bihar readies to go to polls
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Pant’s dismissal takes SRH closer to victory
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Pant’s dismissal takes SRH closer to victory
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In