e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad players wear black armbands to show respect for late Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad players wear black armbands to show respect for late Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai

IPL 2020: Former Australia opener Michael Slater revealed during commentary that it was SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan who requested the SRH team management to allow them to wear black armbands against KXIP. Tarakai was Rashid’s teammate in the Afghanistan side.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:12 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner with the black armbands against KXIP
IPL 2020: SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner with the black armbands against KXIP(Twitter/IPL)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad players wore black armbands during their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday as a mark of respect to Afganistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai.

Tarakai passed away from the injuries he sustained in a road accident last weekend. He was 29.

IPL live score, SRH vs KXIP

Former Australia opener Michael Slater revealed during commentary that it was SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan who requested the SRH team management to allow them to wear black armbands against KXIP. Tarakai was Rashid’s teammate in the Afghanistan side.

Tarakai, who was initially treated in Nangarhar, was expected to be shifted to Kabul or outside the country as soon as possible. “ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!,” the ACB tweeted.

“May Allah Shower His Mercy on him,” it added.

Tarakai represented the national team in 12 T20Is and one ODI. The right-handed batsman made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

His highest international score was 90 which came against Ireland in a T20 International series in March 2017.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat. SRH made one change, bringing in Khaleel Ahmed in place of Siddarth Kaul. KXIP made three changes with Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Mujeeb Ur-Rahman coming in place of Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar and Sarfaraz Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi strikes late, Warner departs
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi strikes late, Warner departs
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
Yuvraj comes up with epic reply to Stokes’ tweet regarding KKR-CSK match
Yuvraj comes up with epic reply to Stokes’ tweet regarding KKR-CSK match
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In