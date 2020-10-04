IPL 2020, SRH vs MI: Manish Pandey’s jaw-dropping catch sends commentators into a frenzy, ‘one of the best’ says Michael Slater - WATCH VIDEO

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:38 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey held on to a stunning diving catch to send back Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan in an IPL 2020 match in Sharjah on Sunday.

Pandey, who was having a torrid time in the field, turned things around in the last ball of the 15th over. Ishan Kishan flat-batted a length delivery from Sandeep Sharma towards long-on. Pandey moved swiftly towards his right, threw himself in the air and was parallel to the ground when he grabbed that catch inches from the ground.

Kishan was dismissed for 31 off 23 balls as Sharma picked up his second wicket.

Manish Pandey’s jaw-dropping catch sent the commentary box into a frenzy.

“Sensational, one of the best we’ve seen so far,” said former Australia opener Michael Slater during commentary.

“Swiming pool dive, simply outstanding,” was former India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik’s response to Manish Pandey’s catch.

What a sensational catch by Manish Pandey! @im_manishpandey The fielding efforts in the @IPL is getting better and better.. Splendid cricket all round.. #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/zZauSm8I8h — Jeevan Mendis (@jeevanmendis) October 4, 2020

What a catch by Manish Pandey💉 pic.twitter.com/pXBsWduSuq — 🦇 (@115_Adelaide) October 4, 2020

Pandey, however, would be unhappy with his drop catch in the 7th over. Quinton de Kock was batting on 16 when he palmed one over the ropes for a six off Abul Samad’s bowling.

De Kock went on to hurt SRH by scoring 67 off 39 balls after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. Thanks to late flourish by Kieron Pollard and Kurnal Pandya, MI posted 208/5.