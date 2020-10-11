e-paper
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:43 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 26th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 96/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 33 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

11 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a six to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The 15th over was bowled by Jofra Archer which was an decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 128 runs.

