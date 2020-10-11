IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:13 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 26th match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 158 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 62 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Manish Pandey was the highest scorer with 54 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Manish Pandey who contributed 73 runs to the innings.

13 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 18th over was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Jofra Archer bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 19 runs from the over.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 16 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 159 at 8.0 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL