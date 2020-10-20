e-paper
IPL 2020: 'Strange and not the right move' - Ajit Agarkar on Eoin Morgan replacing Dinesh Karthik as KKR captain

IPL 2020: ‘Strange and not the right move’ - Ajit Agarkar on Eoin Morgan replacing Dinesh Karthik as KKR captain

IPL 2020: The franchise replaced Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as KKR captain for the remainder of the season, after the former decided to step down from the role.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan.
Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan.(IPl/Twitter)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders in the past week made a huge change in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020. The franchise replaced Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as KKR captain for the remainder of the season, after the former decided to step down from the role. On the day the decision was made, KKR suffered a 8-wicket thumping at the hands of the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

But KKR bounced back in their next game, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over. The decision has been a controversial one with many believing that it was not the right move to make after half the tournament had already passed. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar also opined over Dinesh Karthik’s decision of handing over Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) captaincy to Eoin Morgan. Speaking on Star Sports’ Fan Week, Agarkar said that it was ‘not the right move’.

Also read: Happy to play wherever team requires me, says Rajasthan Royals hero Buttler

“I don’t think replacing Dinesh Karthik after seven games when you’re sitting fourth in the table is the right move in my opinion. It does add to the disruption of the team and you could see the way they performed against Mumbai Indians, even though it was a tough game,” Agarkar said in a reply to a fan’s question.

“I don’t think it was the right move. You make plans with a certain captain through the course of the year and in spite of sitting fourth on the table, it was a very strange move for me,” he further added.

KKR will next face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

