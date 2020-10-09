IPL 2020: ‘They know they’ll get their salary anyway,’ Virender Sehwag takes nasty dig at Chennai Super Kings, Kedar Jadhav after KKR loss

cricket

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has come down heavily on Chennai Super Kings following their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Sehwag took a dig at CSK and its players, Kedar Jadhav in particular, after the team failed to chase down a target of 168, losing the match by 10 runs.

“It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t help. And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they’ll get their salary anyway,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag criticised Jadhav, who laboured to 7 off 12 balls and attracted plenty of criticism on social media, calling him a “Useless decoration” in Hindi and used sarcasm as a method to call him the real “Man of the Match” on his Facebook series “Viru Ki Baithak.” Jadhav walked out to bat at the fall of MS Dhoni’s wicket, ahead of the Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, a move that was defended by CSK coach Stephen Fleming.

“At the time, we thought that Kedar could play the spinner well and dominate, while Jadeja was there to come and finish. But in the end, there was too much work to do and we fell short,” Fleming said at the press-match conference.

“We’ve got so much batting resources. Kedar is a late middle to late batter for India. We could have gone a whole lot of different ways. Today Kedar had some balls but that didn’t work out. You always put players in different areas and that’s just when you have so much batting talent to choose from. It’s one of the things we look at, but it’s all in hindsight.”

CSK’s defeat was their fourth of the season, which pushed them down the points-table, where they currently acquire the sixth position.