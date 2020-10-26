e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers partnership seemed to be in coma’ - Virender Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK

IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers partnership seemed to be in coma’ - Virender Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK

IPL 2020: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag analysed what happened during the game in his Youtube show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, and according to him, Kohli’s partnership with AB de Villiers was one of the reasons why RCB lost the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 8-wickets defeat to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday. Kohli had scored his 39th IPL half century in the match, but it was not enough to help his team post a challenging total in front of Dhoni’s army. With Ruturaj Gaikwad smashing a brisk fifty, MSD’s CSK chased down the 146-run total in the 19th over itself. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KKR vs KXIP Live Streaming, IPL 2020

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag analysed what happened during the game in his Youtube show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, and according to him, Kohli’s partnership with AB de Villiers was one of the reasons why RCB lost the match.

In his analysis, Sehwag said that de Villiers and Kohli just did not get going, and stranded RCB’s run rate.

“But what’s this? AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli batted together from the 7th over onwards. However till the 18th over their partnership seemed to be in coma. I even took a powernap in between.

Also read: Sunil Gavaskar reveals what he thinks is the reason behind KXIP’s comeback

“When I woke up they were still batting at the same pace. They hadn’t started to go for the big shots. And then de Villiers got out in the 18th over and the CSK bowlers were able to restrict RCB to 145/6,” Sehwag said.

The former India opener further went on to praise MS Dhoni for his captaincy.

“We got to see MS Dhoni back in his ‘full captaincy mode’ on Sunday. He seemed like the Dhoni of the past, making fantastic decisions on the field.

“He made good bowling changes, and picking Santner was a smart decision. He used Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran fully in the death overs,” Sehwag said.

RCB will next face off against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
Sensex plunges 540 points; Reliance Industries tanks 4 per cent
Sensex plunges 540 points; Reliance Industries tanks 4 per cent
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate at lowest since March 22: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate at lowest since March 22: Health ministry
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateIPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In