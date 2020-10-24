IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli has now belief they can do the job’ - Scott Styris explains what has changed for RCB this season

Oct 24, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore are enjoying a good season of Indian Premier League in 2020 in the UAE. The Virat Kohli-led unit had finished with the wooden spoon last season. RCB’s biggest problem had been their death bowling which had often left the team disappointed. Kohli had never won an IPL title but this year, his team has appeared to be one of the favourites especially after an 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a recent episode of Star Sports Select Dugout, former cricketer-turned-commentators Scott Styris and Brett Lee discussed what has changed for Kohli & co. in the ongoing season. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“I always believe that your bowler must have the captain’s faith in you. Looks like finally, RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in and they can do the job,” Styris said.

Bett Lee agreed to Styris points of views and said: “You are right, it comes down to trust. The captain should trust you as a bowler to put you in any situation.”

“Yes, you have your specific death bowlers or you have your bowler at the top of the order or the first 6 during the powerplay, and then you have your bowlers who bowl in the middle,” the former Australia speedster added.

“For me as long as you have that trust and understand your role then that will firstly give you confidence as a player and also make you be able to execute your plans and establish yourself as a proper cricketer,” he further said.

RCB will face off against CSK in their next game in IPL 2020.