IPL 2020: ‘We lost track after 10th game’, admits head coach Simon Katich after RCB’s exit

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:01 IST

The journey of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League 2020 came to an unfortunate end on Friday night. Virat Kohli & Co lost the eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in Abu Dhabi and were ultimately knocked out. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

The RCB had a terrific run at the initial phase of the tournament. As a result, they secured the fourth place at the end of the league phase despite losing four games on the trot. However, the fifth defeat – against SRH in the eliminator – knocked them out of the competition.

After the exit, head coach Simon Katich admitted that their batting unit ‘ran out of steam’ after the 10th game, leading to their ouster.

“We felt we were on track till the 10-game mark heading into the last four blocks of games. Looking back, we think we ran out of a bit of steam probably with the bat and that’s one area that faded a bit after a really good start to the tournament,” Katich said during the post-match presser.

Katich applauded Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling show that restricted them to a below-par score.

“Credit to Sunrisers, they squeezed us beautifully and then we were always playing catch-up. We felt if we could get 150, we could be in the game with two leggies (Yuzvendra Cgahal and Adam Zampa) in the team. The wicket was slow and offering a bit of turn. To stack our batting and get 130 was disappointing,” said.

Skipper Virat Kohli opened the innings in the Eliminator and Katich was asked whether tinkering too much with the combination brought about his team’s downfall.

Katich heaped praises on young Devdutt Padikkal, who got nearly 500 runs in his first IPL season.

“A great sign for the future is Devdutt Padikkal. He was magnificent at the top of the order. It is a tough job for young man in his first season. He played some great knocks to set us up. With the ball, Washington Sundar did a great job for us. Siraj showed some good signs with the new ball at the back-end. Hopefully, they will all get better during the next season,” said the RCB head coach.