IPL 2020: ‘We were in the same situation where we had to win every game,’ Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner looks up to 2016 campaign

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:12 IST

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad became the fourth and final team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs with a resounding 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. SRH have reaped the benefits of performing brilliantly in their last three matches, turning out positive results in all three to pave the way for a playoff spot.

Winning captain David Warner, who after a quiet start is now placed third in the list of leading run-getters in the tournament, has revealed what it meant to turn of a string of impressive performance following a 12-run loss to Kings XI Punjab, which promised to jeopardise their playoff chances.

“It feels good now after that dreadful loss against KXIP. They rested a few players but to hold them to 150 on this ground was great. A lot of credit goes to the bowlers, Nadeem was superb. We were trying to be as clinical with the bat then, and it feels good. We try and put our best foot forward, and that stems from the franchise owners,” Warner said after the match.

“They are great people and it is like a family. We have a never say die attitude and that is how we approach each game. We had a couple of injuries but they are here in spirit and we are doing it for them. Kane missed out due to injury last year and Jonny took his place, and was absolutely fantastic. But that happens in franchise cricket, we can play only four overseas players.”

Warner mentioned how SRH face a scenario similar to the one they did in 2016, the year they lifted their maiden IPL title. Like this season, four years ago, SRH were in a similar spot, needing to win their remaining three matches of the league stage. Not only did they do that, they performed splendidly in the playoffs to win the title, beating a team they will face in the Eliminator on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“We looked at 2016, we were in the same situation where we had to win every game to win the title. A dropped chance by Rashid Khan and his reaction shows how much it means to him. If we can take this performance and momentum into the next game, we’ll be really happy,” Warner said.

“I pride myself on getting my team to a great start. That is my duty, my job. Fortunately, the last few games have been great and we have been able to go in a positive manner. RCB are a great team, very well led by Virat. They have a lot of danger in their side. We beat them in the final in 2016 and I am excited for the challenge in a do or die game.”