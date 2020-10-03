IPL 2020: Will Ravichandran Ashwin play against KKR? Delhi Capitals bowling coach provides an update

cricket

When will Ravichandran Ashwin play again for Delhi Capitals? Ever since the off-spinner hurt his shoulder in their first match against Kings XI Punjab, that’s the question every DC fan have been asking. Well, it seems they might get their answer on Saturday as Ashwin is available for selection against KKR, informed DC bowling coach Ryan Harris.

Giving an update on Ravichandran Ashwin’s injury, Harris said Ashwin has had good sessions with both bat and ball in the lead-up to the KKR match.

“He’s doing excellent. He had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field,” Harris was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals.

Harris, however, added that a final call on his selection will be taken after the medical staff gives the confirmation.

“So he might be available for selection for tomorrow, but we are still waiting for our medical staff’s confirmation this evening.”

Ashwin fell awkwardly on his left shoulder trying to save a run off his bowling in the match against KXIP. He had taken two wickets before that.

DC have since brought Amit Mishra in the side, who has done a good job and so has Axar Patel. It will be interesting to see who makes way for Ashwin if he is indeed declared match-fit.

DC lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but Harris said there is no need to panic at all. “Coming off an unlucky loss, we just weren’t at our best for that game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, there’s no panicking by any means,” he said.

“When you look back at it, a couple of balls during our bowling were a little bit of a miss, and they (SRH) probably ran better between the wickets, we didn’t run as well. But 15 runs is not a huge gap,” said Harris on the 15-run loss against Hyderabad.

Talking about his team’s opponents on Saturday against whom the Delhi Capitals have played 23 times - winning 10 and losing 13 matches, Harris said they are expecting a good match against a strong team. “They (KKR) are a pretty good side and are playing good cricket, with some huge players. We are in the middle of the research at the moment to find out how we’re going to bowl to them and face their bowlers,” said Harris.

Delhi Capitals will also play in Sharjah for the first time this season tomorrow, and Harris is expecting a high-scoring encounter. “Obviously, it’s a new ground for us and games there have been pretty high-scoring, so it’s the other element we are looking at, at the moment,” expressed the former Australian pacer.