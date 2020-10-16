IPL 2020: ‘You get a bit numb,’ James Neesham explains reason behind his expression-less face following Kings XI Punjab’s win

cricket

When it comes to Twitter, few people can match the wit of James Neesham. The New Zealand all-rounder has floored people with his witty and humorous tweets, which is perhaps why it was slightly surprising to see Neesham give absolutely no reaction on Kings XI Punjab’s thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah Thursday night.

With one needed to win off the final ball, while the entire KXIP staff was biting its nails in the dugout, Neesham remains expressionless. And heck, that expression did not change even when Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs. While head coach Anil Kumble and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes did not hide their emotions after KXIP broke their losing streak to win their second match of the tournament, Neesham just sat there acing the poker face.

When you’ve been through what I’ve been through you just get a bit numb 😂 https://t.co/Vat36TDETn — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 15, 2020

As expected, the Twitter universe was quick to take screenshots. One user attached the image and asked the reason about Neesham’s ‘unperturbed reaction,’ and in response, the New Zealand all-rounder came up with a reply only he can. “When you’ve been through what I’ve been through you just get a bit numb,” Neesham said while quoting the user’s tweet.

No second-guesses there. Neesham’s tweet is in context to New Zealand’s loss to England in the final of last year’s World Cup. In the greatest World Cup final ever played, England edged New Zealand on the basis of boundary count to be crowned maiden champions. After 50 overs, there was nothing to pick between the two sides as England and New Zealand finished on identical scores of 241. What more, even the Super Over saw England and New Zealand scoring 15 runs.

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

A day after the final Neesham posted a heart-breaking message that summed up what every New Zealand cricketer from that team must have been going through.

“Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy,” he had tweeted.