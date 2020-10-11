e-paper
IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh reacts after Kings XI Punjab lose fifth game in a row

IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh reacts after Kings XI Punjab lose fifth game in a row

IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh, who has previously represented Kings XI Punjab in four different seasons, reflected on the team’s sixth defeat of the season.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Nothing seems to be going right for Kings XI Punjab at the moment.
IPL 2020: Nothing seems to be going right for Kings XI Punjab at the moment.(KXIP/Twitter)
         

Yuvraj Singh started his IPL career in 2008 with Kings XI Punjab as its franchise player, and even though he went on to represent five more teams in the Indian Premier League, it is safe to say that his heart belongs to KXIP considering Punjab is where he grew up playing cricket in his formative years.

Hence, when KXIP lost their sixth game of the season – fifth in a row – the disappointment in Yuvraj’s tweet could be felt. The former KXIP and India all-rounder expressed his disappointment at the team’s narrow two-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, believing the match should have been closed out after a partnership like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, which put on 115 runs for the opening wicket.

“That was a unbelievable result for @KKRiders! U cannot take the game so deep if your openers are set! Puts too much pressure on the middle order with no time to settle! Bad luck @lionsdenkxip #ipl2020 well played @RealShubmanGill, @mayankcricket!@DineshKarthik game changer!” Yuvraj tweeted.

 

As mentioned in the tweet, Yuvraj appreciated half-centurions, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal and called KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik a game-changer for his knock of 58. Karthik and Gill’s innings (57) formed the backbone of KKR’s total of 164/6 and even though Agarwal and Rahul (74) tried with a half-century each, KXIP slipped up in the final three overs to slump to a defeat that really puts their IPL 2020 campaign in jeopardy.

