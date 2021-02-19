IND USA
Harbhajan Singh.(Getty Images.)
IPL 2021: 'All you will get is 100 percent commitment from me,' Harbhajan Singh expresses gratitude to KKR

IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh was released by CSK earlier this year, and he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of 2 crore at the auction on Thursday
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:19 PM IST

The veteran Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh has already tasted success in the Indian Premier League. The off-spinner won the IPL trophy with Mumbai Indians thrice in 2013, 2015, and 2017. He then won another trophy with the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. The India cricketer remained at CSK till 2020, but did not travel with the franchise to UAE last season citing personal reasons.

Harbhajan was released by CSK earlier this year, and he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of 2 crore at the auction on Thursday.

The 39-year-old did not receive a bid when his name was called out first, but he was called again in the accelerated leg of the auctions, and KKR were the only team to bid for him and get his services.

Also read: 'Don't see so much of quality,' Gautam Gambhir points out 'chink' in KKR's squad

In a tweet, Harbhajan expressed his gratitude to KKR and said that he would give his 100 percent commitment to the franchise.

"Looking forward to win another (trophy symbol) with purple and gold.. thank you for having me.. all you will get from me is 100 percent commitment at all time.. see you all soon," he wrote on Twitter.


Meanwhile, former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir pointed out that the team is still short in a particular department for the upcoming season, and it may put them in trouble.

"Indian batting is a huge problem for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from Shubman Gill and to a certain extent Nitish Rana, I don't see so much of quality. Dinesh Karthik bats too low in the batting lineup, he has had a horrible season last time around," Gambhir said on Star Sports while reviewing the IPL 2021 Aucti

on.

