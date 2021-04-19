'Bit shocking to see': Sanju Samson lists reasons behind RR's middle-order collapse against CSK

At one point in 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals were looking steady. With Jos Buttler in the middle, RR were at 87/2 in 11 overs. But then CSK spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali turned things around in the next couple of overs and RR completely lost the plot.

Buttler was cleaned up by Jadeja for 49 in the first ball of the 12th over, and Shivam Dube was trapped LBW out in the same over as well.

David Miller was dismissed by Moeen Ali in the next over, and then in the 15th over, Riyam Parag and Chris Morris were also sent back. RR lost 5 wickets for 8 runs in 21 balls.

Speaking after RR lost the match by 45 runs, skipper Sanju Samson said that the dew factor did not play a role as much as it was expected in the 2nd innings, and the surface offered spin which surprised his team.

"We never expected that (turn), the dew didn't come and the ball was still turning, so it was a bit shocking to see," Samson said at post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports.

"I thought it was a good score to chase down but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. Our bowlers bowled really well, they batted too deep. 10-15 runs extra we gave down the line," he added.

"It's very important to maintain a good composure, this format demands us to score at a higher risk rate; hence, it's very normal to get out often.

"I keep working on the basics and giving myself some time at the centre. He's (Chetan Sakariya) been doing really well, we lost the match but there are a lot of positives," he signed off.

