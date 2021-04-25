IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Playing XI: Former Purple Cap winner returns in Chennai line-up, two changes for Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 19 of the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK made two changes in the Playing XI, one of which as Dhoni revealed is forced, with Imran Tahir replacing the injured Moeen Ali, whereas Lungi Ngidi made way for Dwayne Bravo. Tahir, the South African leg-spinner is a former Purple Cap winner, having finished IPL 2019 with 26 wickets.

"Heat is a factor and chances the wicket will slow down, so that's why we're batting first. It's not about keeping anyone happy, all of us have got some kind of batting, you'll always complain if you have enough batting or not but you can't really manage that. You can try and give exposure in situations but you can't guarantee that," Dhoni said at the toss.

"Managing yourself is key, it's a day game so it'll be different from the games we've played with dew. Have to figure out lengths quickly. The spinners may come in to it a lot more. Moeen is not fit, and Lungi makes way. Bravo and Tahir come in."

RCB made two changes themselves in the Playing XI, with fast bowler Kane Richardson left out and being replaced by Daniel Christian. The other change for Kohli's team is the inclusion of fast bowler Navdeep Saini ahead of top-order batsman Shahbaz Ahmed.

"Happy to be bowling, we've stacked up our bowling accordingly. Richardson misses out and Christian comes back in as finisher. Shahbaz misses out and Saini comes in. We have players to bowl cutters so we wanted someone like Saini to go hard up front. It's easy to look at the table and focus on what others are doing rather than your thing; that's something we've done good so far," said Kohli.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni (Captain/Wicketkeeper), 7 Sam Curran, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Imran Tahir, 11 Deepak Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: 1 Virat Kohli (Captain), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 AB de Villiers (Wicketkeeper), 5 Washington Sundar, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mohammad Siraj