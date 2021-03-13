IPL 2021: Damien Wright appointed Punjab Kings' bowling coach
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings has appointed former Australian pacer Damien Wright as their bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
"Wright has come to the right place. Another Aussie on-board," the official handle of Punjab Kings tweeted.
Wright has had coaching experience in Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.
The 45-year-old bowler played 123 games in his first-class career and he had started his career in 1997-98 for Worcestershire, reported ESPNcricinfo.
He played representative cricket till 2011, including for Australia and then he shifted his focus to coaching after retiring as a player.
In the Big Bash League (BBL), Wright has worked with Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.
In the IPL 2021 auction, Punjab Kings brought on board nine new players for the upcoming season of the IPL. Punjab Kings bagged players like Australian pace sensation Jhye Richardson, Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith and further strengthen the team with 25-year-old Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, and Dawid Malan.
Richardson was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹14 crore while Meredith was bought for ₹8 crore. Also joining the team are Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, and Utkarsh Singh. (ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chahal surpasses Bumrah, becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Damien Wright appointed Punjab Kings' bowling coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreyas Iyer opens up on change in batting position in 1st T20I vs England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sundar, Bairstow engage in heated exchange; umpire intervenes - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The extraordinary longevity of Mithali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Could be their last chance': Hogg on Chakravarthy, Tewatia failing fitness test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies beats Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to win ODI series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes
- Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Highlights in Antigua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox