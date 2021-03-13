IPL 2021: Damien Wright appointed Punjab Kings' bowling coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings has appointed former Australian pacer Damien Wright as their bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"Wright has come to the right place. Another Aussie on-board," the official handle of Punjab Kings tweeted.

Wright has had coaching experience in Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The 45-year-old bowler played 123 games in his first-class career and he had started his career in 1997-98 for Worcestershire, reported ESPNcricinfo.

He played representative cricket till 2011, including for Australia and then he shifted his focus to coaching after retiring as a player.

In the Big Bash League (BBL), Wright has worked with Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

In the IPL 2021 auction, Punjab Kings brought on board nine new players for the upcoming season of the IPL. Punjab Kings bagged players like Australian pace sensation Jhye Richardson, Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith and further strengthen the team with 25-year-old Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, and Dawid Malan.

Richardson was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹14 crore while Meredith was bought for ₹8 crore. Also joining the team are Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, and Utkarsh Singh. (ANI)