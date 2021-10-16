Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 final: Spider-cam comes to Shubman Gill's rescue, denies Ravindra Jadeja a wicket - Watch video
cricket

IPL 2021 final: Spider-cam comes to Shubman Gill's rescue, denies Ravindra Jadeja a wicket - Watch video

Gill, while batting on 27, went for the aerial route against Ravindra Jadeja in the 10th over, however, failed to get the desired connection. The ballooned up in the air before it was collected by Ambati Rayudu just outside the 30-yard-circle.
Spider-cam comes to Gill's rescue, denies Jadeja from a wicket(HT Collage)
Spider-cam comes to Gill's rescue, denies Jadeja from a wicket(HT Collage)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A bizarre turn of events came to Shubman Gill's rescue in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, which the latter won by 27 runs on Friday in Dubai.

Gill, while batting on 27, went for the aerial route against Ravindra Jadeja in the 10th over, however, failed to get the desired connection. The ball ballooned up in the air before it was collected by Ambati Rayudu just outside the 30-yard-circle.

As Gill decided to walk out the umpires intervened and asked the batter to stop, as many believed it's for a no-ball check. However, after close inspection, it was found that the ball had touched the spider-cam cable, which then led the delivery to be ruled as dead.

ALSO READ | Dad's Army overrun the Knights as MS Dhoni's CSK lift fourth IPL title

Gill continued his resistance in the middle and completed his half-century before he was trapped LBW by Deepak Chahar.

Apart from Gill, Venkatesh Iyer also completed a half-century but failed to get his team through the line as KKR could only manage 165/9 in response to CSK's 192/3.

ALSO READ | 'Well… I still haven't left': MS Dhoni's cheeky response adds further suspense to his IPL and CSK future

Meanwhile, this was MS Dhoni and CSK's fourth title since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was the standout player from the CSK camp as he smashed 86 off 59 balls in the contest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl shubman gill ambati rayudu chennai super kings kolkata knight riders + 4 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out