IPL 2021: Full list of records and milestones Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul can achieve this season

KL Rahul may have ended the last season of the Indian Premier League as the highest run-getter of the tournament, he still has an unaccomplished task of winning the maiden title for Punjab Kings. The franchise continues to put their trust in the Karnataka batsman as they will enter the tournament with a new name and jersey but an unchanged captain.

Rahul has been in a spectacular form ever since he moved to Punjab from his home team Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018. The same year, he recorded the fastest IPL fifty off 14 balls against Delhi Capitals.

This was just the start as he ended the 2018 season as the third-highest run-getter with 659 runs, at an average of 54.91 and a strike rate of 158.41 with 6 fifties. The following year, he scored 593 runs (at an average of 53.90) to finish as the second-highest run-scorer of IPL 2019.

Let’s have a brief look at Rahul’s impressive in the IPL

Rahul has scored more than 500 IPL runs in the last three seasons, ending up among the top three run-getters.

Last year, Rahul registered his best score in IPL by smashing 132* vs RCB. This is also the best score by a KXIP batsman in an innings in IPL. He also broke the record of the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in an IPL match.

21.91 percent of his IPL runs have come against Mumbai Indians – 580 out of 264; most runs scored by Rahul against any opponent. He has scored 5 fifty-plus scores in 12 innings against MI including a century.

Rahul averages 64.44 against MI which is the best among all the players with a minimum of 10 innings against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Let’s have a look at all the milestones that he may reach during the upcoming season

Rahul needs 78 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs for Punjab Kings. He will be the 2nd batsman after Shaun Marsh to reach this landmark.

With 3 more fifty-plus scores, Rahul will surpass Shaun Marsh (21) in the list of most fifty-plus scores by a Punjab Kings batsman. Currently, he has 19 to his credit.

Rahul needs to hit 20 more sixes to complete a century of sixes for Punjab Kings. He has smashed 80 maximums so far.

With 158 more runs, KL Rahul will complete 5000 runs in T20.

Rahul needs to hit 8 more sixes to get to 200 sixes in T20s.

With 353 runs, Rahul will complete 2000 IPL runs as well.

