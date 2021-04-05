IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones Rishabh Pant can reach this season

Indian Premier League's 14th season (IPL 2021) will be a great opportunity for one of Indian cricket's most exciting talent to further consolidate his reputation. Rishabh Pant's stocks can't be higher as he goes into the tournament with the additional responsibility of leading last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals. Pant was asked to step into the leadership role after DC's captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the upcoming tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Pant, who has played for just one franchise in his 5-year IPL career, is in red hot form and will look to make amends for a rather disappointing tournament last season. Pant has been at the forefront of India's campaigns against Australia and England. His performances with the bat helped India achieve unprecedented success in Test cricket.

This earned him a recall in the limited overs side too and the youngsters grabbed at the opportunity with both hands. After stop and start beginning to his international career, Pant has now cemented his place in the Indian cricket set-up as MS Dhoni's replacement and he has just got started.

Pant has a great chance to further enhance his credentials as a match-winner when he steps on the field to lead Delhi's campaign as the franchise looks to go one better and win their maiden title this season.

Here is a look at his career IPL stats, his big achievements and all the milestones that he may reach during the upcoming season.

Rishabh Pant's numbers in IPL and in 2021 T20 season

Rishabh Pant is 25 fours away from completing 300 fours across T20s.

Rishabh Pant is 17 fours away from completing 200 fours in IPL — he can become the 2nd player to reach this landmark for DC in IPL after Virender Sehwag (266).

Rishabh Pant is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches in IPL.

Rishabh Pant is 7 catches away from completing 50 catches as a wicket-keeper in IPL — he can become the 1st wicket-keeper to reach this landmark for DC in IPL.

Rishabh Pant’s SR of 113.95 in the IPL 2020 was the 3rd lowest in the last edition tournament among the 44 batsmen who have batted in 10+ innings after Glenn Maxwell (101.88) and Aaron Finch (111.20).

Rishabh Pant has batted in all positions from 1-8 in IPL.

Rishabh Pant averages 39.9 while batting at 3-4 positions in IPL at the SR of 157.9 and in other positions his average is 28.0 at the SR of 140.1.

Jasprit Bumrah is the only bowler to have dismissed Rishabh Pant for 4 or more times in IPL — 5 times.

Rishabh Pant averages lowest against Left-Arm Wrist spinners in IPL — 17.5 with the SR of 116.7.

Rishabh Pant has the SR of 222.3 in IPL in last 4 overs of match.

Rishabh Pant averages 50.9 in first 10 overs of IPL at the SR of 128.0, while in 11-20 overs his average is 29.9 with the SR of 170.3.