IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings entered the Indian Premier League players’ auction Thursday to fill 6 spots including an overseas slot. They went in with an available salary cap of 19.90 crore and created a huge buzz with the players they bought.

CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history. The MS Dhoni-led team also abought Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara at his base price of 50 lakh. Pujara was certainly considered following his heroics in Australia as he is going to return in the cash-rich tournament after six seasons.

The Super Kings were involved in an intense bidding war with other franchises – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to get the hold of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. But RCB won the race and CSK filled the only overseas sloth by having Moeen Ali on board.

The other three picks were M Harishankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C. Hari Nishaanth; all the three are uncapped players and were bought at their base prices.

Here is how CSK squad looks like after the auction:

Chennai Super Kings:

Squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif

Players Bought: Moeen Ali (INR 7 Cr), K Gowtham (INR 9.25 Cr), Cheteshwar Pujara (INR 50 L), M Harisankar Reddy (INR 20 L), K. Bhagath Varma (INR 20 L), C Hari Nishanth (INR 20 L)

Purse Remaining: INR 2.55 cr

Slots to fill: 0

