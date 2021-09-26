IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya returns for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore

India allrounder Hardik Pandya returned in Mumbai Indians playing XI for the Indian Premier League clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday. Pandya had missed the last two games for MI due to an injury he was recuperating from. But on Sunday, MI skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Pandya is fit to play against RCB.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Rohit said that Pandya is passionate about making a comeback and will replace Saurabh Tiwary in the team.

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI - LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES!

“He (Hardik) is very passionate about the game and passionate about his comeback, from a team's perspective it's a great boost for us. Just one change. Hardik is back and Saurabh Tiwary is out,” Rohit said.

He further went on to admit that MI need to bounce back and win matches as they have lost two games since the restart of IPL.

“We are gonna bowl first. We have tried everything in the two games we played and I though a score in front us to have a crack would be ideal. Important to focus on game in hand and keep ticking those small boxes,” he said.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli made three changes in the team.

“Would have bowled first as well, don't think the track will change much. We had a team chat together and we haven't been outplayed and made some mistakes ourselves. When the crunch moment arrives, you have to back yourself and that's been the chat to play expressive cricket. It's about executing them with courage. They are one of the strongest sides in the IPL and are a very difficult side to play against and want to match the intensity and belief. We will have to be at the top of our game tonight . Saini, Hasaranga and Tim David are out. Shahbaz, Dan Christian and Jamieson are in,” Kohli said at the toss.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON