IPL 2021: ‘Haven’t been able to identify right score all season’ - Williamson admits SRH need to ‘re-assess things’

UAE, Oct 03 (ANI): Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad take the catch to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 10:00 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The loss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night in Dubai was another heart breaker for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Firstly, their batting unit was shattered against the Kolkata bowling attack as they posted just 115 for 8 after opting to bat first. And then, their bowlers didn’t show the character to defend the small score. Ultimately, they lost the 10th game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 by 6 wickets.

The unit tried various things to make a comeback in the tournament but their preparations seemed incomplete on most of the occasions. Since they were the first one to be knocked out of the tournament, skipper Kane Williamson believes that a lot of things has to be reassessed before returning in the next game.

While speaking at the post-match show, Williamson admitted that the team has failed to figure out the right score throughout the season.

“We did have our chances to squeeze the scoring but it was always going to be tough with such a low score. We haven’t been able to identify the right score all season. We need to go back to the drawing board and re-assess things. We could have built more partnerships. Unfortunately, we were 10-15 short of what would have been a competitive score,” said Williamson.

The SRH captain also heaped praise on debutant Umran Malik who impressed with his sheer speed and accuracy.

“He (Malik) has been bowling really quick in the nets and it’s really nice for him to get an opportunity today. Obviously, we’re out of the competition, so it’s a chance for some other boys to also get on the park,” Williamson concluded.

Earlier, Shubman Gill hit his first fifty in the season as KKR defeated SRH by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Morgan & Co. needed 116 to win in the 20 overs but SRH bowlers made sure the Eoin Morgan-led side had to fight it out for the win. SRH battled hard to try and get a win, but the target was always too small. KKR chased down the target with two balls to spare. The side now has 12 points.

